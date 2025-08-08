Coeur Mining Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 8,860 call options on the stock. Thisrepresentsanincreaseof80% compared to the typical volume of 4,920 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $12.00 price target on Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

Insider Transactions at Coeur Mining

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

In other news, Director Eduardo Luna sold 17,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $134,362.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 101,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,415.03. This represents a 14.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Summer Road LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 853.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

CDE opened at $11.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $480.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 116.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Articles

