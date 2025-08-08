Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its position in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,522 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 810.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3,784.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 743.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.05. The company has a market capitalization of $408.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Columbus McKinnon had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $235.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.88 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Corporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently -51.85%.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

