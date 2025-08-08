Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 27.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,089,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,139,000 after buying an additional 666,886 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 15,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 568,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,178,000 after buying an additional 564,418 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,754,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,040,000 after buying an additional 446,317 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,749,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,794,000 after buying an additional 162,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 5,679.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 150,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 148,302 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.50 price target on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.15. Commercial Metals Company has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.11). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 232.26%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

