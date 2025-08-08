Comparing KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) & Agri Bank China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY)

Agri Bank China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) and KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Agri Bank China and KB Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agri Bank China 0 0 0 0 0.00 KB Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Agri Bank China has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KB Financial Group has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agri Bank China $195.64 billion 1.22 $39.24 billion $2.59 6.56 KB Financial Group $27.12 billion 1.16 $3.44 billion $10.31 8.01

This table compares Agri Bank China and KB Financial Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Agri Bank China has higher revenue and earnings than KB Financial Group. Agri Bank China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KB Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.5% of KB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.0% of KB Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Agri Bank China pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. KB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $2.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Agri Bank China pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KB Financial Group pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Agri Bank China and KB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agri Bank China 20.46% 9.22% 0.65% KB Financial Group 16.03% 9.76% 0.78%

Summary

KB Financial Group beats Agri Bank China on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agri Bank China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts. The company provides credit card, debit card, payment and settlement, private banking, cash management, investment banking, custody, financial market, and financial institution services, as well as trading and wealth management services; and personal fund collection and automatic transfer services. In addition, it offers agro-related personal and corporate banking products and services; telephone, mobile, self-service, television, and SMS banking services; financial leasing services; fund management services; asset custodian services; and insurance and reinsurance related products and services. The company operates domestic branches, including specialized institutions, training institutes, tier-1 branches, tier-2 branches, tier-1 sub-branches, foundation-level branch outlets and other establishments; overseas branches in Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, New York, Dubai International Financial Centre, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Sydney, Luxemburg, Dubai, London, Macao, and Hanoi; and overseas representative offices in Vancouver, Taipei, Sao Paulo, and Dushanbe. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc. provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments. It offers loans, deposit products, and other related financial products and services to large, small, medium-sized enterprises, and small office/home office, as well as individuals and households; investment banking, and brokerage and supporting services; life insurance products; non-life insurance products, including fire, maritime, injury, technology, liability, package, title, guarantee, other special type insurances, automobile, long-term nonlife, property damage, injury, driver, savings, illness, nursing, pension, and others; and credit sale, cash service, card loan, and other supporting services. The company also engages in securities and derivatives trading, funding, and other supporting activities. In addition, it offers foreign exchange transaction; financial investment; credit card and installment financing; financial leasing; auto Installment finance; real estate trust management; capital and collective investment; collection of receivables or credit investigation; software advisory, development, and supply; microfinance; investment advisory; claim; management; savings banking; information and communication; e-commerce; and general advisory services. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

