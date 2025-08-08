Contrasting Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) and Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD)

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) and Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.4% of Olaplex shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Olaplex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of Real Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Olaplex has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Real Brands has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex 2.91% 6.36% 3.15% Real Brands N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Olaplex and Real Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Olaplex and Real Brands”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex $420.74 million 2.26 $19.52 million $0.02 71.50 Real Brands $60,000.00 0.00 -$1.33 million N/A N/A

Olaplex has higher revenue and earnings than Real Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Olaplex and Real Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 3 0 0 2.00 Real Brands 0 0 0 0 0.00

Olaplex currently has a consensus target price of $1.8333, suggesting a potential upside of 28.21%. Given Olaplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than Real Brands.

Summary

Olaplex beats Real Brands on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company distributes its products through professional distributors in salons, directly to retailers for sale in their physical stores, e-commerce sites, and its website, Olaplex.com, as well as third party e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

About Real Brands

Real Brands, Inc. operates in the hemp-derived cannabinol (CBD) market. It engages in the extraction of CBD oil/isolate; wholesale of CBD oils and isolate; and production and sale of hemp-derived CBD products, celebrity brands, and white label products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Providence, Rhode Island.

