Cormark Has Negative Outlook for Orla Mining Q2 Earnings

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Orla Mining from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Orla Mining from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Orla Mining from C$16.25 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.75.

Shares of OLA opened at C$14.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.54. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of C$4.74 and a 52-week high of C$17.45. The company has a market cap of C$3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Sylvain Guerard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.98, for a total value of C$239,668.50. Also, Director David Andrew Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total value of C$116,025.75. Insiders have sold 50,462 shares of company stock worth $781,286 over the last ninety days. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

