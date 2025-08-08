Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Upgraded at Nomura

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Nomura’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.89% from the company’s previous close.

Get Coupang alerts:

CPNG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Coupang to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

View Our Latest Report on Coupang

Coupang Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:CPNG opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average is $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.02 and a beta of 1.16. Coupang has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $31.65.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupang will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $282,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 309,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,744,568,816.75. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $5,672,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,319,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,418,779.56. This represents a 13.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,462,003 shares of company stock worth $295,397,453 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coupang by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Coupang by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in Coupang by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.