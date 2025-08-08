Critical Contrast: ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) vs. Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) and ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Martin Marietta Materials and ReTo Eco-Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Martin Marietta Materials $6.54 billion 5.53 $2.00 billion $17.36 34.56 ReTo Eco-Solutions $1.83 million 2.46 -$8.35 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Martin Marietta Materials has higher revenue and earnings than ReTo Eco-Solutions.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Martin Marietta Materials and ReTo Eco-Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Martin Marietta Materials 0 4 12 2 2.89 ReTo Eco-Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus price target of $611.7333, indicating a potential upside of 1.95%. Given Martin Marietta Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Martin Marietta Materials is more favorable than ReTo Eco-Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Martin Marietta Materials and ReTo Eco-Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Martin Marietta Materials 16.07% 12.01% 6.39% ReTo Eco-Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Martin Marietta Materials has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReTo Eco-Solutions has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.0% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of ReTo Eco-Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of ReTo Eco-Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Martin Marietta Materials beats ReTo Eco-Solutions on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries. The company also produces magnesia-based chemicals products; dolomitic lime primarily to customers for steel production and soil stabilization; and cement treated materials. Its chemical products are used in flame retardants, wastewater treatment, pulp and paper production, and other environmental applications. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About ReTo Eco-Solutions

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls. It also offers construction materials manufacturing equipment, such as automated production equipment with hydraulic integration in China, South Asia, North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia. In addition, the company undertakes municipal construction projects, including sponge city projects. Further, it offers roadside assistance services, including towing, jump start, tire change, automobile repair services, and other services; and provision of designs, develops, and sells customized software solutions, such as logistics management system, retail management system, fleet management system, and vehicle rental management system. Additionally, the company provides parts, engineering support, consulting, technical advice and service, and other project-related solutions for environmental protection projects. ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

