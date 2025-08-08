Critical Survey: International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) and Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD)

Profitability

This table compares International Land Alliance and Safe and Green Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Land Alliance -43.94% -10.72% -5.10% Safe and Green Development -4,557.49% -803.41% -62.23%

Volatility & Risk

International Land Alliance has a beta of -0.7, meaning that its stock price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safe and Green Development has a beta of 3.51, meaning that its stock price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Land Alliance and Safe and Green Development”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Land Alliance $8.10 million 3.59 $3.05 million N/A N/A Safe and Green Development $175,906.00 15.10 -$8.91 million N/A N/A

International Land Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than Safe and Green Development.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of International Land Alliance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

International Land Alliance beats Safe and Green Development on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Land Alliance



International Land Alliance, Inc. operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building lots; securing financing for the purchase of the lots; enhance the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Safe and Green Development



Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single and multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Safe and Green Development Corporation is a subsidiary of Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

