CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bolthouse Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bolthouse Investments LLC now owns 57,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CVB Financial by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CVB Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in CVB Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 19,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in CVB Financial by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th.

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 53,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,095.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 718,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,417,904.96. This trade represents a 8.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $19.03 on Friday. CVB Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $126.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corporation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

