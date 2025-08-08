CVRx’s (CVRX) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CVRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of CVRx in a research note on Friday, May 9th. William Blair upgraded shares of CVRx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CVRx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of CVRx from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of CVRx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

CVRx Stock Down 1.7%

CVRX stock opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 13.45 and a current ratio of 11.99. CVRx has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.27.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.05). CVRx had a negative return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 95.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVRx will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVRx

In other news, Director Kirk G. Nielsen acquired 10,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $59,764.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,910,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,410,230.30. The trade was a 0.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 78,666 shares of company stock valued at $411,031 over the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVRx

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CVRx by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVRx by 1,469.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx during the first quarter worth $73,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

Featured Articles

