CyberArk Software’s (CYBR) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $448.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $460.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $448.00 price target (up previously from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $460.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.11.

CYBR opened at $402.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.47 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.54. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $254.43 and a 12-month high of $452.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,637,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,129,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,904,000 after acquiring an additional 122,423 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,598.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 979,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,964,000 after purchasing an additional 921,523 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 939,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,084,000 after purchasing an additional 20,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.7% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 888,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

