D. Boral Capital Issues Positive Forecast for Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock Price

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at D. Boral Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CXDO. Wall Street Zen downgraded Crexendo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Crexendo in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.

Crexendo Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Crexendo

NASDAQ CXDO opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. Crexendo has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $7.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.03 million, a PE ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Crexendo news, CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 392,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 445,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,375.50. The trade was a 46.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,473. 56.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crexendo

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXDO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Crexendo by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crexendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crexendo by 265.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 42,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crexendo by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 86,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

