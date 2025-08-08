D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on QBTS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, D-Wave Quantum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.55.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE QBTS opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. D-Wave Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 20.61, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 1.41.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 227.95% and a negative net margin of 617.84%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at D-Wave Quantum

In other D-Wave Quantum news, Director Roger Biscay sold 106,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $1,796,648.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,281. This trade represents a 88.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Dilullo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,438. This trade represents a 25.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,636,796 shares of company stock valued at $27,872,091 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QBTS. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 227.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter worth $37,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

