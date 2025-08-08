DA Davidson Forecasts Grocery Outlet Q3 Earnings

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Grocery Outlet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.

Shares of GO opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $21.67.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 6.34%. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 44,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 327.7% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

