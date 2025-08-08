DA Davidson Has Bearish Outlook for Hershey FY2025 Earnings

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Hershey in a research note issued on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland now expects that the company will earn $5.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.05. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hershey’s current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hershey’s FY2026 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HSY. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hershey from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.68.

HSY stock opened at $187.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.27.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 72.78%.

In related news, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,175. The trade was a 4.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $240,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,852,240. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,311 shares of company stock valued at $20,931,348. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Hershey by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,460,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,720,000 after purchasing an additional 356,249 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hershey by 25.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,753,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,858,000 after purchasing an additional 557,056 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Hershey by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,628,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,710,000 after purchasing an additional 453,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hershey by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,590,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

