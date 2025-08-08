DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM)

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

GTM has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTM opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In other news, CRO James M. Roth sold 14,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $148,468.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 40,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,813.85. This represents a 26.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 35,819 shares of company stock worth $359,478 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company’s cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

