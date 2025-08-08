DA Davidson Issues Positive Forecast for BBW Earnings

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Cox now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s FY2027 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:BBW opened at $49.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $657.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.70. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $55.56.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.90 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Insider Transactions at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director Craig Leavitt sold 8,250 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $414,232.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 72,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,802.32. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lesli Rotenberg sold 1,755 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $93,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,874. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,383. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 995,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,010,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 765,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 482,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after buying an additional 50,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 137,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after buying an additional 100,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

