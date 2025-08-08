DA Davidson Reiterates $65.00 Price Target for Trex (NYSE:TREX)

DA Davidson set a $65.00 target price on Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trex’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TREX. B. Riley raised Trex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Trex from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Trex from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average of $60.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.51. Trex has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $80.74.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trex will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $90,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 27,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,052.29. This trade represents a 5.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $98,708.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 22,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,123.54. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,404 shares of company stock valued at $333,842. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 3.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

