Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $94.80 and last traded at $95.65, with a volume of 13510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.82.

Get Danaos alerts:

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAC. Wall Street Zen lowered Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Danaos in a research note on Tuesday.

Danaos Trading Down 0.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 5.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.95. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.16). Danaos had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $262.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.26 million. Analysts anticipate that Danaos Corporation will post 29.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaos declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 14th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 15,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 468 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.