David John Braben Sells 8,000 Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) insider David John Braben sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 378 ($5.08), for a total value of £30,240 ($40,667.03).

David John Braben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 4th, David John Braben sold 15,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 373 ($5.02), for a total value of £55,950 ($75,242.07).

On Wednesday, July 30th, David John Braben sold 11,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.77), for a total value of £39,050 ($52,514.79).

On Thursday, July 31st, David John Braben sold 11,800 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.90), for a total value of £42,952 ($57,762.24).

On Tuesday, July 29th, David John Braben sold 12,750 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.88), for a total value of £46,282.50 ($62,241.12).

On Monday, July 28th, David John Braben sold 11,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.92), for a total value of £40,260 ($54,142.01).

On Friday, July 25th, David John Braben sold 28,400 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.85), for a total value of £102,524 ($137,875.20).

On Wednesday, July 23rd, David John Braben sold 9,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.98), for a total value of £33,300 ($44,782.14).

On Tuesday, July 22nd, David John Braben sold 8,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($5.04), for a total value of £30,000 ($40,344.27).

On Monday, July 21st, David John Braben sold 907 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 467 ($6.28), for a total value of £4,235.69 ($5,696.19).

On Friday, July 18th, David John Braben sold 6,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 372 ($5.00), for a total value of £22,320 ($30,016.14).

Frontier Developments Price Performance

LON:FDEV opened at GBX 389.65 ($5.24) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 328.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 247.62. The stock has a market cap of £149.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03. Frontier Developments plc has a 52 week low of GBX 175.60 ($2.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 393.25 ($5.29).

About Frontier Developments

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality.

At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world’s biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players.

We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.

