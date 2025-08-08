Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Receives $29.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.3333.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 911.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DAWN opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $611.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of -1.26.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. Day One Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 50.63%. The company had revenue of $33.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.
