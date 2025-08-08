Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $16.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Day One Biopharmaceuticals traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 60545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DAWN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 13,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $87,414.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,313.62. The trade was a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $28,495.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 47,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,071.36. The trade was a 8.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,725 shares of company stock valued at $167,299. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $611.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of -1.26.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. Day One Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 50.63%. The company had revenue of $33.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

