Desjardins Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Saputo

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Saputo in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 4th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAP. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.88.

Saputo Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$29.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.08. The company has a market cap of C$12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.66, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$22.59 and a 12 month high of C$31.93.

Saputo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -203.48%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo is a global dairy processor domiciled in Canada (28% of fiscal 2022 sales) with operations in the United States (43%), the U.K. (6%), and other international markets (23%). It sells cheese, cream, fluid milk, and other dairy products. In the retail segment (50% of revenue), its mix of brands include Saputo, Armstrong, Cheer, Cathedral City, and Frylight.

