Desjardins Issues Positive Forecast for BCE Earnings

BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of BCE in a report released on Tuesday, August 5th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Desjardins currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BCE. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

NYSE BCE opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.62. BCE has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $36.17.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. BCE had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 2,459.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a yield of 565.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 488.46%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

