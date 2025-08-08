Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $4.50. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s current price.

APPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.94 million. Research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 13,317 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Featured Articles

