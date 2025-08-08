DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.32% from the stock’s previous close.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on DigitalOcean from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.45.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

DOCN stock opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $47.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.75.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $218.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.62 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 15.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,461 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $96,111.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 294,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,542.42. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 32,966 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 17,025 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 182,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 488,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

