Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 29,100 shares, agrowthof78.5% from the June 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 291.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 291.0 days.
Diploma Stock Up 6.5%
Shares of OTCMKTS DPLMF opened at $74.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.83. Diploma has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.
Diploma Company Profile
