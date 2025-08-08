Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 29,100 shares, agrowthof78.5% from the June 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 291.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 291.0 days.

Get Diploma alerts:

Diploma Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS DPLMF opened at $74.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.83. Diploma has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

Diploma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.