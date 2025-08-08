Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.7368.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays raised shares of Dollar Tree from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dollar Tree

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,989,480.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 50,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,645.78. This trade represents a 29.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,585,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $117.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.