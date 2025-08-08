Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Jones Trading initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.94.

NASDAQ DYN opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 16.83 and a current ratio of 16.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Cox acquired 100,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $911,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 242,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,250.69. The trade was a 70.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 9.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 168.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 16.2% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

