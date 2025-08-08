Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELDGet Free Report) (NYSE:EGO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$38.00 to C$41.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Eldorado Gold traded as high as C$32.14 and last traded at C$32.00, with a volume of 397971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.68.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st.

In other news, Senior Officer Christos Balaskas sold 2,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.51, for a total transaction of C$69,850.17. Also, Senior Officer Per Niklas Frank sold 11,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.91, for a total value of C$309,996.37. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,964 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,299. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.28.

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

