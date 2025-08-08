Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EHC. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 159.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

EHC opened at $116.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. Encompass Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.21 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.51.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens raised Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.17.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 118,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $14,387,207.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 527,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,054,817.10. This trade represents a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

