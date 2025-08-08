Entertainment Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 5th

Get alerts:

Walt Disney, Arista Networks, Charter Communications, SEA, and Apollo Global Management are the five Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves creating, distributing or monetizing content and experiences—such as film and television studios, streaming platforms, music labels, video game publishers and theme parks. Their performance tends to hinge on audience engagement, box-office receipts, subscriber growth and intellectual property licensing. Investors watch these equities closely for trends in consumer spending, technological adoption and content hit rates. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

DIS stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,820,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,710,726. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $214.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of ANET traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,335,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,537,125. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $133.57. The stock has a market cap of $149.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Charter Communications (CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Shares of CHTR traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,228,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,201. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $260.76 and a 1-year high of $437.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHTR

SEA (SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.44. 3,475,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,528,572. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.35 and a beta of 1.58. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SE

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE APO traded up $4.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,342,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,816. The company has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.90. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $101.45 and a twelve month high of $189.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Read More