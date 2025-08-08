Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $363,000 Stock Position in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 38,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Trading Up 16.8%

TPC opened at $55.23 on Friday. Tutor Perini Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TPC shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on TPC

Insider Activity

In other Tutor Perini news, Chairman Ronald N. Tutor sold 130,478 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $5,340,464.54. Following the sale, the chairman owned 4,570,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,090,416.05. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond R. Oneglia sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $2,717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 115,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,478.10. This trade represents a 39.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 410,000 shares of company stock worth $15,891,651. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.