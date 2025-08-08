Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth $114,555,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 472.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,149,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,714 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,078,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,139,000 after purchasing an additional 413,800 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 2,001,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,569,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,462,000 after acquiring an additional 250,050 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $36.67 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.