Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6,862.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter worth $408,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PLYM opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $656.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.11. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $24.70.

Plymouth Industrial REIT ( NYSE:PLYM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 67.77%. The business had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Wedbush raised Plymouth Industrial REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

