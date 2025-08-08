Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,825 Shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MMSC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MMSC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $721,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 168,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MMSC opened at $21.05 on Friday. First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63.

The First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF (MMSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed ETF that utilizes a multi-manager approach to provide exposure to small-cap US growth stocks. MMSC was launched on Oct 13, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

