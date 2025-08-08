Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $369,000 Position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 63,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 95,536 shares during the period.

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:IHY opened at $21.95 on Friday. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 0.45.

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of international corporate bonds rated below investment grade and denominated in developed-market currencies. IHY was launched on Apr 2, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

