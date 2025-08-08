Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NASDAQ:QBUF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NASDAQ:QBUF – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Get Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 176.0% in the first quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the first quarter valued at $4,409,000. SMART Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the first quarter valued at $11,892,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 9.5% in the first quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 383,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after buying an additional 33,428 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:QBUF opened at $28.04 on Friday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $28.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.86 million and a PE ratio of 30.14.

About Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF Quarterly (QBUF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the QQQ ETF, up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months QBUF was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QBUF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NASDAQ:QBUF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.