EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) versus Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Critical Review

Tanger (NYSE:SKT) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Tanger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of EPR Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Tanger shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of EPR Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Tanger has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPR Properties has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanger $526.06 million 6.87 $98.60 million $0.84 38.04 EPR Properties $656.37 million 6.27 $146.07 million $2.03 26.65

This table compares Tanger and EPR Properties”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Tanger. EPR Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tanger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tanger and EPR Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanger 0 5 5 0 2.50 EPR Properties 1 4 2 1 2.38

Tanger presently has a consensus target price of $36.40, suggesting a potential upside of 13.91%. EPR Properties has a consensus target price of $57.3571, suggesting a potential upside of 6.01%. Given Tanger’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tanger is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Dividends

Tanger pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Tanger pays out 139.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EPR Properties pays out 174.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tanger has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and EPR Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Tanger and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanger 18.22% 15.45% 4.18% EPR Properties 25.28% 7.66% 3.21%

Summary

Tanger beats EPR Properties on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tanger

Tanger Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S. states and Canada. A publicly traded REIT since 1993, Tanger continues to innovate the retail experience for its shoppers with over 3,000 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.7 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.4 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

