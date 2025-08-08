Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SGC Q3 Earnings

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Superior Group of Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Sidoti now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Superior Group of Companies’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th.

NASDAQ SGC opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Superior Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $182.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $144.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.32 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 109.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGC. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $117,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $122,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 18.4% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

