Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CNI FY2025 Earnings

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $5.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.54. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Argus raised Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.36.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI stock opened at $92.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $91.65 and a fifty-two week high of $121.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.03.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,757,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,817,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,165,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,254,370,000 after buying an additional 179,261 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,072,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,385,000 after acquiring an additional 273,974 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,243,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,095,793,000 after acquiring an additional 636,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 49.81%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

