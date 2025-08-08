Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MSA Q4 Earnings

Get MSA Safety Incorporporated alerts:

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.48. The consensus estimate for MSA Safety Incorporporated’s current full-year earnings is $8.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MSA Safety Incorporporated’s FY2026 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $474.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.46 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 target price on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on MSA Safety Incorporporated from $183.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.20.

MSA Safety Incorporporated stock opened at $177.00 on Thursday. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a one year low of $127.86 and a one year high of $187.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.20 and a 200 day moving average of $160.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,027,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,410,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,738,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,046,000 after purchasing an additional 384,365 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,573,000 after purchasing an additional 271,264 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 813,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,330,000 after purchasing an additional 102,318 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after buying an additional 24,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $4,839,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 35,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,710,889.32. This trade represents a 45.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

