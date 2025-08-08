ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Holdings Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 32.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 18.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ESE opened at $190.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.11 and a 200-day moving average of $168.84. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.05. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.06 and a 1 year high of $198.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $296.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.23 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark increased their price target on ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Stories

