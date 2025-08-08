Esports Stocks To Watch Today – August 6th

Get alerts:

PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, Sphere Entertainment, Madison Square Garden, GameSquare, DouYu International, and Dolphin Digital Media are the seven Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business revolves around competitive video gaming—this can include game publishers, hardware makers, tournament organizers, streaming platforms or related service providers. By investing in esports stocks, investors gain exposure to the rapidly growing market for organized, broadcast-grade gaming events and the broader ecosystem that supports professional play. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $17.02. 1,413,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,294,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,523. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $115.68 and a 52-week high of $225.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

NYSE:SPHR traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.31. 169,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,464. Sphere Entertainment has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $50.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average is $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.71.

Madison Square Garden (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.50. 31,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,569. Madison Square Garden has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $237.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 969.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.86.

GameSquare (GAME)

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company. Its platform to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company’s end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating; Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform.

GameSquare stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.88. 2,365,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. GameSquare has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86.

DouYu International (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

DOYU traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,858. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $235.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Dolphin Digital Media (DLPN)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

DLPN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. 47,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,814. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.29. Dolphin Digital Media has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

