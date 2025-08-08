European Wax Center’s (EWCZ) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded European Wax Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on European Wax Center from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

European Wax Center Price Performance

EWCZ opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $232.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48. European Wax Center has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $8.91.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $51.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that European Wax Center will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of European Wax Center

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWCZ. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in European Wax Center by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in European Wax Center by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of European Wax Center by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

