Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.9286.

EVH has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Evolent Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Evolent Health by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 403,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 178,307 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 47.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 9,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at $326,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Evolent Health by 34.9% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 703,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 181,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Evolent Health by 88.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter.

Evolent Health stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $483.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

