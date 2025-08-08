Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $18.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Evolus traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 13690747 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EOLS. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Evolus from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolus

In related news, insider Rui Avelar sold 3,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $33,409.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 359,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,139.34. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 111,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $1,118,796.15. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 381,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,165.45. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,090. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,318,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Evolus by 594.5% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 259,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 222,126 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolus Trading Down 4.7%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Stories

