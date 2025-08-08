Family Firm Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.3% of Family Firm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.75.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $13,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,523,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,098,897,766. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,537,440 shares of company stock valued at $835,035,782. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $180.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $183.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

