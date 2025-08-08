Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 2,303 Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in Carlyle Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 17,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

CG opened at $61.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.90. Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average of $48.14.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $973.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.27 million. Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

